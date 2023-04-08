On Saturday, Kolten Wong (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .053 with four walks.
  • Once in six games this year, Wong got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
  • Wong has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in three of six games so far this year.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, one per game).
  • Quantrill (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his second this season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
