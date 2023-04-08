On Saturday, Kolten Wong (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .053 with four walks.

Once in six games this year, Wong got a hit, but he had just one in that game.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.

Wong has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in three of six games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings