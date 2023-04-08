The Seattle Kraken (44-26-8) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (25-47-6) at home on Saturday, April 8 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-380) Blackhawks (+310) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have compiled a 25-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Seattle has not played as a moneyline favorite of -380 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Kraken a 79.2% chance to win.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 276 (5th) Goals 188 (32nd) 241 (13th) Goals Allowed 281 (24th) 45 (21st) Power Play Goals 36 (29th) 53 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kraken with DraftKings.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Seattle went over five times.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken's goals per game average is 0.6 higher than their season-long average.

The Kraken's 276 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Kraken have allowed 241 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

With a +35 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.