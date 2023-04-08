(5-3) will go head to head against the (3-5) at Progressive Field on Saturday, April 8 at 6:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 3 Ks, Cal Quantrill will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Mariners are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Guardians (-140). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs Marco Gonzales - SEA (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Cleveland has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mariners have played as an underdog of +115 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Mariners vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+190) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

