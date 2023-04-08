Teoscar Hernandez -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .172.

Hernandez has had a base hit in four of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one game this season.

Hernandez has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 1 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

