The Portland Trail Blazers (33-47), on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Clippers (42-38). The game tips at 4:00 PM ET on BSSC and ROOT Sports NW.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and ROOT Sports NW

BSSC and ROOT Sports NW Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have a +25 scoring differential, putting up 113.2 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 112.9 (12th in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers' -262 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in NBA) while giving up 116.7 per contest (21st in league).

These two teams average a combined 226.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 229.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-40-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has covered 37 times in 80 chances against the spread this season.

Trail Blazers and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers - - - Clippers +2200 +1100 -

