The Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (33-47) as heavy, 16.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSC and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: BSSC and ROOT Sports NW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -16.5 -

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 39 of the Trail Blazers' 80 games with a set total have hit the over (48.8%).
  • Portland has a 38-42-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (29.8%) in those contests.
  • Portland has played as an underdog of +1000 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Portland has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 0 0% 113.2 226.6 112.9 229.6 224.6
Trail Blazers 0 0% 113.4 226.6 116.7 229.6 229.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

  • Portland has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • Four of the Trail Blazers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.425, 17-23-0 record) than away (.525, 21-19-0).
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 112.9 the Clippers give up.
  • Portland has put together a 25-11 ATS record and a 25-11 overall record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Clippers 40-40 0-0 38-42
Trail Blazers 38-42 2-0 39-41

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Clippers Trail Blazers
113.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
21-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-11
24-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-11
112.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.7
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
28-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-9
29-15
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 20-9

