Trail Blazers vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (33-47) as heavy, 16.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSC and ROOT Sports NW.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-16.5
|-
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 39 of the Trail Blazers' 80 games with a set total have hit the over (48.8%).
- Portland has a 38-42-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (29.8%) in those contests.
- Portland has played as an underdog of +1000 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Portland has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|0
|0%
|113.2
|226.6
|112.9
|229.6
|224.6
|Trail Blazers
|0
|0%
|113.4
|226.6
|116.7
|229.6
|229.4
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Four of the Trail Blazers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.425, 17-23-0 record) than away (.525, 21-19-0).
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 112.9 the Clippers give up.
- Portland has put together a 25-11 ATS record and a 25-11 overall record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clippers
|40-40
|0-0
|38-42
|Trail Blazers
|38-42
|2-0
|39-41
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Clippers
|Trail Blazers
|113.2
|113.4
|20
|19
|21-7
|25-11
|24-4
|25-11
|112.9
|116.7
|12
|21
|28-16
|20-9
|29-15
|20-9
