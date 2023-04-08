The Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (33-47) on April 8, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

This season, Portland has a 25-13 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Clippers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 113.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 112.9 the Clippers allow.

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Portland is 25-11.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Trail Blazers are scoring more points at home (116.0 per game) than on the road (110.9). But they are also conceding more at home (118.4) than on the road (115.0).

At home Portland is conceding 118.4 points per game, 3.4 more than it is away (115.0).

The Trail Blazers pick up 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (23.9) than away (24.2).

Trail Blazers Injuries