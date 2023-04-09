Cooper Hummel Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cooper Hummel, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)
- Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.
- In 37.9% of his 66 games last season, Hummel picked up a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in three of 66 games in 2022 (4.5%), including 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hummel drove in a run in 13 games last season out of 66 (19.7%), including multiple RBIs in 4.5% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He scored in 25.8% of his games last season (17 of 66), with two or more runs on three occasions (4.5%).
Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.158
|AVG
|.198
|.266
|OBP
|.283
|.284
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|9
|36/14
|K/BB
|28/9
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|29
|13 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (41.4%)
|2 (5.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.8%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (27.6%)
|1 (2.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Plesac (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw one inning, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
