He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is batting .241 with three doubles and four walks.
  • Crawford has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his nine games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this year.
  • Crawford has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up eight total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Plesac (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his second this season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed one inning, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
