Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 3-for-4 with an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has two doubles and a walk while hitting .304.
- Kelenic has had a base hit in five of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
- Kelenic has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow eight total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Guardians are sending Plesac (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw one inning, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
