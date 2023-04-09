On Sunday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 3-for-4 with an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has two doubles and a walk while hitting .304.
  • Kelenic has had a base hit in five of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Kelenic has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow eight total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Guardians are sending Plesac (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw one inning, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
