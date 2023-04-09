The Seattle Mariners and Kolten Wong, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .043 with four walks.
  • Once in seven games this year, Wong got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • Wong has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in three of seven games so far this year.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
  • The Guardians rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Plesac (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw one inning against the Oakland Athletics, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
