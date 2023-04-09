How to Watch the Mariners vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:10 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Progressive Field. George Kirby will be on the mound for Seattle, with first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 0.8 home runs per game to rank 25th in baseball with seven total home runs.
- Seattle's .382 slugging percentage ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Mariners' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
- Seattle has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (37 total runs).
- The Mariners are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.
- The Mariners strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
- The Mariners average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.341).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kirby (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/3/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Reid Detmers
|4/4/2023
|Angels
|W 11-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|José Suarez
|4/5/2023
|Angels
|L 4-3
|Home
|-
|-
|4/7/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Aaron Civale
|4/8/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Cal Quantrill
|4/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Zach Plesac
|4/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Smyly
|4/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Marcus Stroman
|4/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Austin Gomber
|4/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|-
