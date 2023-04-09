(4-5) will play the (5-4) at Progressive Field on Sunday, April 9 at 1:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 5 strikeouts, George Kirby will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Guardians have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (0-1, 8.31 ERA) vs Zach Plesac - CLE (0-0, 54.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Mariners and Guardians matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-125), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 1-3 (25%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Guardians have won in three of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.