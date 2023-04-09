The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .156 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Hernandez has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings