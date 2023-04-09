Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) host the Golden State Warriors (43-38) after losing nine straight home games. The Warriors are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-16.5
|-
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 40 of the Trail Blazers' 81 games with a set total.
- Portland's ATS record is 39-42-0 this season.
- The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (29.2%) in those games.
- Portland has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +900 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Portland has an implied victory probability of 10% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|0
|0%
|118.5
|232.1
|117.3
|234.2
|233.5
|Trail Blazers
|0
|0%
|113.6
|232.1
|116.9
|234.2
|229.4
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland is 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Trail Blazers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .425 (17-23-0). Away, it is .537 (22-19-0).
- The Trail Blazers' 113.6 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 117.3 the Warriors give up.
- When it scores more than 117.3 points, Portland is 22-5 against the spread and 20-7 overall.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|38-43
|0-1
|44-37
|Trail Blazers
|39-42
|3-0
|40-41
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Trail Blazers
|118.5
|113.6
|2
|17
|30-19
|22-5
|34-15
|20-7
|117.3
|116.9
|22
|21
|24-8
|27-16
|27-5
|25-18
