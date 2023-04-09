How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:31 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) aim to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (43-38) on April 9, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.9%).
- Portland has compiled a 28-18 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Warriors are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.
- The Trail Blazers average only 3.7 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Warriors allow (117.3).
- Portland has put together a 20-7 record in games it scores more than 117.3 points.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Trail Blazers average 116 points per game, 4.8 more than on the road (111.2). Defensively they give up 118.4 points per game at home, 2.9 more than away (115.5).
- In 2022-23 Portland is giving up 2.9 more points per game at home (118.4) than away (115.5).
- At home the Trail Blazers are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.5 less than on the road (24.4).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Out
|Knee
|Drew Eubanks
|Out
|Ankle
|Jerami Grant
|Out
|Quadricep
|Justise Winslow
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Damian Lillard
|Out For Season
|Calf
|Anfernee Simons
|Out
|Foot
|Matisse Thybulle
|Out
|Knee
|Nassir Little
|Out
|Ankle
|Cameron Reddish
|Out
|Lumbar
|Keon Johnson
|Out
|Finger
