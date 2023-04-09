The Golden State Warriors (43-38) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at Moda Center. Jordan Poole of the Warriors and Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Trail Blazers lost to the Clippers on Saturday, 136-125. Their leading scorer was Kevin Knox with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Knox 30 11 2 1 0 5 Shaedon Sharpe 26 4 4 2 0 3 Trendon Watford 24 2 3 0 1 2

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Lillard is averaging team highs in points (32.2 per game) and assists (7.3). And he is delivering 4.8 rebounds, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 4.2 triples per game (second in NBA).

The Trail Blazers get 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

The Trail Blazers get 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Trendon Watford.

The Trail Blazers get 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Knox.

Justise Winslow is averaging 6.8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 21.9 5.4 3.7 0.8 0.4 2.9 Drew Eubanks 9.9 6.6 1.9 0.8 2.3 0.4 Kevin Knox 14.2 5.7 1.5 0.7 0 1.7 Trendon Watford 10.5 3.2 1.8 0.2 0.5 0.3 Jabari Walker 8.5 3.6 1.2 0.5 0.3 0.9

