Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Golden State Warriors (43-38). It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-17)
|233
|-1800
|+1000
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-16.5)
|233.5
|-1600
|+900
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-17)
|233.5
|-1667
|+900
|Tipico
|Warriors (-16.5)
|-
|-2000
|+1100
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +92 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.5 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 117.3 per contest (22nd in the league).
- The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 3.3 points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, while conceding 116.9 per outing, 21st in NBA) and have a -273 scoring differential.
- These two teams average 232.1 points per game combined, 0.9 less than this game's total.
- These two teams allow a combined 234.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than this contest's total.
- Golden State has won 37 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.
- Portland is 38-42-1 ATS this year.
Trail Blazers and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Trail Blazers
|-
|-
|-
|Warriors
|+1100
|+500
|-
