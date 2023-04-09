On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Golden State Warriors (43-38). It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-17) 233 -1800 +1000 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-16.5) 233.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-17) 233.5 -1667 +900 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Warriors (-16.5) - -2000 +1100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +92 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.5 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 117.3 per contest (22nd in the league).
  • The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 3.3 points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, while conceding 116.9 per outing, 21st in NBA) and have a -273 scoring differential.
  • These two teams average 232.1 points per game combined, 0.9 less than this game's total.
  • These two teams allow a combined 234.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than this contest's total.
  • Golden State has won 37 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.
  • Portland is 38-42-1 ATS this year.

Trail Blazers and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Trail Blazers - - -
Warriors +1100 +500 -

