On Sunday, Ty France (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Zach Plesac TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 13 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .342 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

France is batting .318 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 88.9% of his games this year (eight of nine), France has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (44.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

France has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of nine games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings