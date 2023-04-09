The Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) are heavy underdogs (by 17 points) to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (43-38) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 118 - Trail Blazers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 17)

Trail Blazers (+ 17) Pick OU: Over (233)



With their .469 ATS win percentages this year, both the Warriors (38-42-1 ATS) and the Trail Blazers (38-42-1 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Golden State hasn't covered the spread as a 17-point favorite or more this season, while Portland covers as an underdog of 17 or more 100% of the time.

Golden State's games have gone over the total 54.3% of the time this season (44 out of 81), which is more often than Portland's games have (40 out of 81).

The Warriors have a .632 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-21) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .292 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (14-34).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Portland is 17th in the NBA on offense (113.6 points scored per game) and 21st defensively (116.9 points allowed).

This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the NBA in assists at 24.1 per game.

The Trail Blazers make 12.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.6% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

Portland takes 41.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 31.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 58.6% of its shots, with 68.1% of its makes coming from there.

