Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) are heavy underdogs (by 17 points) to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (43-38) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 118 - Trail Blazers 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 17)
- Pick OU:
Over (233)
- With their .469 ATS win percentages this year, both the Warriors (38-42-1 ATS) and the Trail Blazers (38-42-1 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.
- Golden State hasn't covered the spread as a 17-point favorite or more this season, while Portland covers as an underdog of 17 or more 100% of the time.
- Golden State's games have gone over the total 54.3% of the time this season (44 out of 81), which is more often than Portland's games have (40 out of 81).
- The Warriors have a .632 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-21) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .292 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (14-34).
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Portland is 17th in the NBA on offense (113.6 points scored per game) and 21st defensively (116.9 points allowed).
- This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the NBA in assists at 24.1 per game.
- The Trail Blazers make 12.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.6% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.
- Portland takes 41.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 31.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 58.6% of its shots, with 68.1% of its makes coming from there.
