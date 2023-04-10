The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

  • Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Pollock had a hit 81 times last season in 138 games (58.7%), including 33 multi-hit games (23.9%).
  • He went yard in 10.1% of his games in 2022 (14 of 138), including 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.0% of his games a season ago (40 of 138), Pollock plated a run. In 12 of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He scored in 50 of 138 games last season (36.2%), including scoring more than once in 7.2% of his games (10 times).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 62
.247 AVG .244
.293 OBP .291
.409 SLG .368
22 XBH 19
9 HR 5
36 RBI 20
47/17 K/BB 51/15
1 SB 2
Home Away
72 GP 66
42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%)
17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%)
9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Smyly (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
