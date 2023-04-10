The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Pollock had a hit 81 times last season in 138 games (58.7%), including 33 multi-hit games (23.9%).

He went yard in 10.1% of his games in 2022 (14 of 138), including 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.0% of his games a season ago (40 of 138), Pollock plated a run. In 12 of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.

He scored in 50 of 138 games last season (36.2%), including scoring more than once in 7.2% of his games (10 times).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 62 .247 AVG .244 .293 OBP .291 .409 SLG .368 22 XBH 19 9 HR 5 36 RBI 20 47/17 K/BB 51/15 1 SB 2 Home Away 72 GP 66 42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%) 17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%) 9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

