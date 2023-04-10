On Monday, Cal Raleigh (coming off going 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Guardians.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .242 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

This season, Raleigh has totaled at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (33.3%).

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings