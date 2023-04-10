On Monday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .212 with three doubles and five walks.

In 40.0% of his 10 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 10 games this year.

Crawford has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In three of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings