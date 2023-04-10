Monday's game features the Chicago Cubs (4-4) and the Seattle Mariners (4-6) matching up at Wrigley Field (on April 10) at 7:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Cubs.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (1-0) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (0-1) will take the ball for the Chicago Cubs.

Mariners vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 7, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have won two of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has played as favorites of -155 or more twice this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 60.8% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 43 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.29 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule