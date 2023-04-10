How to Watch the Mariners vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners on Monday at Wrigley Field. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 0.8 home runs per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with eight total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .374.
- The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
- Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (43 total).
- The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a .299 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 25 mark in baseball.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- Seattle's 3.29 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.353).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will look to Castillo (1-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Castillo is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/4/2023
|Angels
|W 11-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|José Suarez
|4/5/2023
|Angels
|L 4-3
|Home
|-
|-
|4/7/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Aaron Civale
|4/8/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Cal Quantrill
|4/9/2023
|Guardians
|L 7-6
|Away
|George Kirby
|Zach Plesac
|4/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Smyly
|4/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Marcus Stroman
|4/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Austin Gomber
|4/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ryan Feltner
|4/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|German Márquez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.