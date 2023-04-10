Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners on Monday at Wrigley Field. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 0.8 home runs per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with eight total home runs.

Seattle ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .374.

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (43 total).

The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a .299 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 25 mark in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

Seattle's 3.29 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.353).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will look to Castillo (1-0) in his third start this season.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Castillo is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Angels W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo José Suarez 4/5/2023 Angels L 4-3 Home - - 4/7/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/8/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Away Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/9/2023 Guardians L 7-6 Away George Kirby Zach Plesac 4/10/2023 Cubs - Away Luis Castillo Drew Smyly 4/11/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Hayden Wesneski 4/12/2023 Cubs - Away Logan Gilbert Marcus Stroman 4/14/2023 Rockies - Home Marco Gonzales Austin Gomber 4/15/2023 Rockies - Home George Kirby Ryan Feltner 4/16/2023 Rockies - Home Luis Castillo German Márquez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.