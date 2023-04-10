On Monday, Sam Haggerty (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Guardians.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

  • Haggerty is hitting .167 with a walk.
  • Haggerty has had a hit in a game twice this season, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • In six games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Haggerty has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow four home runs (0.5 per game), the fewest in the league.
  • Smyly (0-1) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
