The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

  • Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Murphy picked up a base hit in seven of 14 games last season (50.0%), with multiple hits in three of those contests (21.4%).
  • He homered once out of 14 games a year ago, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last season.
  • He crossed the plate in five of 14 games last season (35.7%), including scoring more than once in 21.4% of his games (three times).

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
5 GP 7
.400 AVG .222
.526 OBP .364
.467 SLG .444
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
4/4 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Smyly (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
