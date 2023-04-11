The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-1 with an RBI last time out, battle Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock is batting .200 with two home runs and three walks.
  • Pollock has gotten a hit in two of six games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has homered in one of six games, and in 10.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Pollock has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Cubs will look to Wesneski (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
