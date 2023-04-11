Cal Raleigh -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .229 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

This year, Raleigh has totaled at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

Raleigh has driven home a run in four games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 30.0% of his games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings