On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has three doubles and five walks while hitting .189.
  • Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 36.4% of his games this season (four of 11), with more than one hit three times (27.3%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
  • Crawford has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.6 per game).
  • Wesneski (0-0) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
