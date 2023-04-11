Kraken vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (46-26-8, winners of five straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, April 11 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Kraken (+125)
|-
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have won 18 of the 40 games, or 45.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Seattle has a record of 12-8 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|260 (14th)
|Goals
|287 (3rd)
|223 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|245 (13th)
|41 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (20th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (19th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Seattle has hit the over three times.
- During the past 10 games, Kraken's games average 10 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken have the league's third-best scoring offense (287 total goals, 3.6 per game).
- The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 245 total, which ranks 13th among NHL teams.
- They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
