Tommy La Stella Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Tommy La Stella (on the back of going 0-for-1 with an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy La Stella? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tommy La Stella At The Plate (2022)
- La Stella hit .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 51.7% of his 60 games last season, La Stella picked up a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Logging a plate appearance in 60 games a season ago, he hit only two round-trippers.
- La Stella picked up an RBI in 11 of 60 games last season (18.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in 14 of 60 games last year, with multiple runs in three of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.213
|AVG
|.264
|.217
|OBP
|.340
|.326
|SLG
|.374
|8
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|13/1
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (54.8%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (19.4%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (25.8%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.2%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (19.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Cubs are sending Wesneski (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.