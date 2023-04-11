Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with 15 hits and an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- France will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 in his last outings.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 90.9% of his games this season (10 of 11), with more than one hit four times (36.4%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- France has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this season (72.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.6 per game).
- Wesneski (0-0) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
