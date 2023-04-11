Ty France -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with 15 hits and an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

France will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 in his last outings.

France has gotten at least one hit in 90.9% of his games this season (10 of 11), with more than one hit four times (36.4%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

France has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this season (72.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

