J.P. Crawford -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is hitting .200 with four doubles and six walks.
  • Crawford has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 12 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
  • He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.
  • Crawford has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Cubs will send Stroman (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
  • This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 12th in WHIP (.917), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
