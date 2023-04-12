The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .333.
  • Kelenic is batting .444 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Kelenic has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Kelenic has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
  • Stroman (2-0) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 12th in WHIP (.917), and 14th in K/9 (10.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.