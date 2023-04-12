Mariners vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 12
Wednesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (6-4) against the Seattle Mariners (4-8) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on April 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-0) to the mound, while Logan Gilbert (0-1) will answer the bell for the Seattle Mariners.
Mariners vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Mariners vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 4, Mariners 1.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Seattle has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (54 total), Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Mariners have the ninth-best ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 7
|@ Guardians
|W 5-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
|April 8
|@ Guardians
|W 3-2
|Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
|April 9
|@ Guardians
|L 7-6
|George Kirby vs Zach Plesac
|April 10
|@ Cubs
|L 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Drew Smyly
|April 11
|@ Cubs
|L 14-9
|- vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 12
|@ Cubs
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Marcus Stroman
|April 14
|Rockies
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Austin Gomber
|April 15
|Rockies
|-
|George Kirby vs Ryan Feltner
|April 16
|Rockies
|-
|Luis Castillo vs German Márquez
|April 17
|Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 18
|Brewers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Eric Lauer
