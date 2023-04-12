After going 3-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle with 18 hits and an OBP of .404, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .519.
  • He ranks 21st in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • France is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
  • France has picked up a hit in 11 of 12 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In five games this season (41.7%), France has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (75.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
  • The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
  • Stroman (2-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
  • The 31-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .917 WHIP ranks 12th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
