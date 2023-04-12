After going 3-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with 18 hits and an OBP of .404, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .519.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

France is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

France has picked up a hit in 11 of 12 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In five games this season (41.7%), France has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this year (75.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings