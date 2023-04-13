The Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-9) will visit the Seattle Kraken (46-27-8) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

See the Golden Knights-Kraken matchup on ESPN.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/11/2023 Golden Knights Kraken 4-1 VEG
11/25/2022 Golden Knights Kraken 4-2 SEA
10/15/2022 Kraken Golden Knights 5-2 VEG

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (249 in total), 14th in the NHL.
  • The Kraken are third in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.6 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 42 goals over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 78 40 30 70 28 56 33.3%
Vince Dunn 80 14 50 64 52 49 -
Jordan Eberle 81 20 43 63 32 54 44.2%
Matthew Beniers 79 24 33 57 48 55 42.5%
Yanni Gourde 80 14 34 48 27 65 49.5%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 224 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in league play.
  • The Golden Knights rank 14th in the league with 264 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 33 goals over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 66 27 38 65 54 46 45.1%
Chandler Stephenson 80 15 49 64 30 61 57.9%
Jonathan Marchessault 75 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 77 25 30 55 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 72 11 43 54 51 56 100%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.