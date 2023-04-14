A.J. Pollock is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesApril 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 14 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-1 with an RBI.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock is hitting .200 with two home runs and three walks.
  • Twice in six games this season, Pollock has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 10.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Pollock has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.26 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Gomber (0-2) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
