A.J. Pollock is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesApril 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 14 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-1 with an RBI.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .200 with two home runs and three walks.

Twice in six games this season, Pollock has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 10.5% of his plate appearances.

Pollock has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

