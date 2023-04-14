After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Austin Gomber) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh has four doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .233.
  • Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (seven of 12), with more than one hit three times (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (41.7%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had more than one.
  • In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.26).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Rockies will send Gomber (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
