After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Austin Gomber) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has four doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .233.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (seven of 12), with more than one hit three times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (41.7%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had more than one.

In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings