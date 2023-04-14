The Miami Heat (44-38) are monitoring three players on the injury report as they ready for an opportunity to earn a trip to the playoffs in a play-in tournament matchup against the Chicago Bulls (40-42) at FTX Arena on Friday, April 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

Their last time out, the Heat lost 116-105 to the Hawks on Tuesday. Kyle Lowry totaled 33 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Heat.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

The Bulls enter this matchup following a 109-105 victory over the Raptors on Wednesday. Zach LaVine scored a team-leading 39 points for the Bulls in the victory.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.2 4.1 5.1 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Hip 9.4 2.1 2.5 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls allow.

Miami is 26-8 when scoring more than 111.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Heat have been racking up 113.0 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 109.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Miami knocks down 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in the NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game while shooting 36.7%.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in the league), and give up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls put up an average of 113.1 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Chicago has put together a 35-19 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

In their past 10 games, the Bulls are putting up 112.8 points per contest, 0.3 fewer points than their season average (113.1).

Chicago makes 10.4 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 2.8 fewer than its opponents.

The Bulls rank 21st in the NBA with 111.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth defensively with 109.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5 208.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.