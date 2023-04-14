J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, J.P. Crawford (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has five doubles and seven walks while batting .209.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (23.1%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
- Crawford has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (23.1%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.26 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Gomber (0-2) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
