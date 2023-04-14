On Friday, J.P. Crawford (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has five doubles and seven walks while batting .209.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (23.1%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
  • Crawford has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (23.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.26 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Gomber (0-2) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.