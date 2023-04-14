On Friday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cubs.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 13 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .351 with seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Kelenic is batting .500 with three homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 81.8% of his games this season (nine of 11), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in three games this season (27.3%), homering in 7.3% of his chances at the plate.

Kelenic has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

