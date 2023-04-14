Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.0 home run per game to rank 19th in MLB action with 13 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 23rd in baseball, slugging .389.

The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (59 total).

The Mariners rank 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .301.

The Mariners strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

The Mariners average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.376).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Gonzales is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Away Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/9/2023 Guardians L 7-6 Away George Kirby Zach Plesac 4/10/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Drew Smyly 4/11/2023 Cubs L 14-9 Away - Hayden Wesneski 4/12/2023 Cubs W 5-2 Away Logan Gilbert Marcus Stroman 4/14/2023 Rockies - Home Marco Gonzales Austin Gomber 4/15/2023 Rockies - Home George Kirby Ryan Feltner 4/16/2023 Rockies - Home Luis Castillo German Márquez 4/17/2023 Brewers - Home Chris Flexen Corbin Burnes 4/18/2023 Brewers - Home Logan Gilbert Eric Lauer 4/19/2023 Brewers - Home Marco Gonzales Eric Lauer

