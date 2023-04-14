How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.0 home run per game to rank 19th in MLB action with 13 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 23rd in baseball, slugging .389.
- The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (59 total).
- The Mariners rank 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .301.
- The Mariners strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Mariners average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.376).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Gonzales is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the mound.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Cal Quantrill
|4/9/2023
|Guardians
|L 7-6
|Away
|George Kirby
|Zach Plesac
|4/10/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Smyly
|4/11/2023
|Cubs
|L 14-9
|Away
|-
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/12/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Marcus Stroman
|4/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Austin Gomber
|4/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ryan Feltner
|4/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|German Márquez
|4/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Corbin Burnes
|4/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Eric Lauer
|4/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Eric Lauer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.