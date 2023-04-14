(5-8) will match up with the (5-8) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, April 14 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 9 Ks, Austin Gomber will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Rockies are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-165). An 8.5-run total has been set for this contest.

Mariners vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Tommy Milone - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (-165) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

Mariners vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won three of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Mariners went 2-4 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Rockies have come away with three wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 2-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+135) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2200 12th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

