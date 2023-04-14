Sam Haggerty Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sam Haggerty is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 14 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-2.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty is batting .143 with a walk.
- Haggerty has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Haggerty has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.26).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (0-2) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
