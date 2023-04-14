On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .216 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • Hernandez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer during his last games.
  • Hernandez has had a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
  • In 13 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Hernandez has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.26 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Gomber (0-2) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
