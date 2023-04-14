Tom Murphy is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 14, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cubs.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Murphy got a hit in seven of 14 games a season ago, with multiple hits in three of those games.

Logging a trip to the plate in 14 games last season, he hit one homer.

Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last year.

He came around to score five times in 14 games (35.7%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (21.4%).

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 5 GP 7 .400 AVG .222 .526 OBP .364 .467 SLG .444 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 4/4 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)