Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Ty France (.356 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, four walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.518) and OPS (.937) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- France is batting .391 during his last outings and is on a 10-game hitting streak.
- France has gotten a hit in 12 of 13 games this year (92.3%), including six multi-hit games (46.2%).
- He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (46.2%), France has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (76.9%), including three multi-run games (23.1%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.26).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (0-2) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
