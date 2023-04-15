Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .233 with four doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has driven home a run in five games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Feltner (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.