After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .233 with four doubles, a home run and six walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has driven home a run in five games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

